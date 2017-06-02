Senate Schedules David Redl Nomination Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a June 8 (10 a.m.) hearing on the nomination of David Redl.

Redl, who has been chief counsel of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, was nominated by President Donald Trump to be assistant secretary for communications & information at the Department of Commerce.

As such, Redl would head up the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, the President's principal telecom advisor. NTIA also oversees government spectrum holders in much the way the FCC oversees private ones.

Redl has been chief counsel since 2013, before that serving as counsel to the full committee.