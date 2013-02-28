Senate Schedules Cybersecurity Hearing
The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing March 7 on
implementation of the president's executive order on cybersecurity.
That order includes easing government sharing of cyberthreat
information with industry and calls for creation of voluntary cybersecurity
best practices guidelines.
"The Cybersecurity Partnership Between the Private Sector
and Our Government: Protecting our National and Economic Security" will be
a joint hearing with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs
Committee.
