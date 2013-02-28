Senate Schedules Cybersecurity Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing March 7 on

implementation of the president's executive order on cybersecurity.

That order includes easing government sharing of cyberthreat

information with industry and calls for creation of voluntary cybersecurity

best practices guidelines.

"The Cybersecurity Partnership Between the Private Sector

and Our Government: Protecting our National and Economic Security" will be

a joint hearing with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs

Committee.