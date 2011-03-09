Senate Rejects House CR with FCC,CPBCuts

As expected, the Senate Wednesday officially voted not to

approve the Republican-backed continuing resolution appropriations bill that

would defund the FCC's net neutrality rules and its chief diversity officer, as

well as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The House had approved the bill before the President's Day

break last month, which would have funded the government through September but

with 60 billion or so in Republican-backed budget cuts. When it was clear that

was not going to get approved before the March 4 expiration of the last

continuing resolution, a two-week stopgap CR was passed with a handful of

cuts--including to some broadband stimulus funding through the Department of

Agriculture--but none of the above cuts.

Congress must still agree on a new CR, either short-term

again of the longer-term version, by March 18, when the current CR runs out.

Then, of course, it must eventually pass an appropriations

bill, which it has been trying to do since last year.

Pointing to the network neutrality-blocking amendment among

others, the ACLU said of the vote: "The Senate has done the right thing by

blocking passage of this breathtaking assault on Americans' civil liberties.

Moving forward, as congressional leaders determine next steps on

federal funding in the days ahead, it is crucial that they protect Americans'

rights and keep the House's troubling provisions out of the final bill."