Senate Punts USA Freedom Vote

The Senate voted late Tuesday not to take up the USA Freedom Act on the House floor Wednesday. That means to get a vote in this Congress, the bill would need to be amended to another bill, likely the must-pass continuing resolution that keeps the government open for business.

The bill revamps the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in the wake of the Edward Snowden leaks about government bulk info collection from communications providers.

The act reforms government surveillance of public communications, including by increasing transparency and public reporting. It is meant to rein in the kind of bulk data collection by government agencies exposed by Snowden, and would affect telco and cable companies.

