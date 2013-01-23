Senate Pledges Cybersecurity Focus

Senate Democrats are staking out cybersecurity

as a priority for this Congress after Congress failed last session to

compromise on legislation to address a growing threat both sides acknowledge.

Senate

Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) has introduced a bill, S.

21, which essentially declares that the Congress should take bipartisan

legislative action on cybersecurity. If past is prologue, it will be easier

said than done.

Generally

speaking, the initial bills in a new Senate session serve to stake out the

majority leaders' legislative priorities.

S.

21, the Cybersecurity and American Cyber Competitiveness Act of 2013,

is essentially a statement of principal and an outline for hoped-for action.

The

bill tees up the cybersecurity issue as one of serious threats to the U.S. economy and security

and the solution as coming from "a new model of public-private

collaboration, which fits the realities of the 21st century."

Republicans

and Democrats were not able to compromise on a bill in the last Congress.

The House passed a version that emphasized information sharing and insulating

businesses from liability for that sharing. Democrats in the Senate wanted

voluntary cyberprotection standards, but Republicans saw those as morphing into

government dictates.

The

bill includes a "sense of the Senate" portion that calls for a

bipartisan bill 1) enhancing security and resiliency, 2) creating mechanisms

for sharing cyberthreat info; 3) improving risk assessment; 4) promting

research and development; 5) promoting training; 6) mitigating identity theft;

7) enhancing diplomacy; 8) expanding investigational tools; 9) protecting

privacy.

"Throughout

my five years of work on cyber, our military and national security officials

and our country's top business executives have made it abundantly clear that

the serious threats to our country grow every day," said Rockefeller.

"The private sector and the government must work together to secure the

networks that are vital to American businesses and communities. It is a

priority this year to act on comprehensive cybersecurity legislation.

In

a press conference Wednesday, Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chair of the House

Communications Subcommittee, said the message he drew from three cybersecurity

hearings he held in the last Congress was "first do no harm; don't

overregulate." He said he thought the House bill had found "the right

spot" going forward, with its emphasis on information sharing. "When

you get too prescriptive, the bad guys know what the good guys are held

accountable to, then they figure a way around it."

He

said it was "a delicate area, but a serious one," and that he

continued to have conversations with the heads of the relevant committees.

The

President has threatened to issue an executive order on voluntary cybersecurity

standards. Walden said that Congress' response to that would be limited, but

added that he hoped the President would "hold off on that" and work

with Congress to find common ground. He also said it was incumbent upon those

about to be regulated by that executive order "to make their views known."