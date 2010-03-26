Senate Passes Pay-Go-Friendlier 10-Year STELA

The Senate Thursday passed a stand-alone version of

the STELA, the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act, that

changes what has been a five-year renewal of the satellite license to 10

years.

That is yet another wrinkle in the satellite bill saga, with

now three different bills with three different deadlines, including a 10-year

reauthorization plan circulating.

The bill reauthorizes the license that allows satellite

subscribers who cannot get a viewable signal from their in-market affiliate to

get an out-of-market version. It will also get local signals to the remaining

28 or so smaller markets where it has been uneconomical to deliver them.

The change to a 10-year window was said to be so that

the bill would "score" in terms of being revenue neutral, which

it is not at five years due to the way copyright fees are collected and disbursed

over a five-year window, as opposed to 10. Apparently, due to an accounting

issue, the bill at five years has the government paying out more than it would

be taking in, which would need to be offset somewhere else due to the new pay

as you go (paygo) rule that any legislation that has a negative fund

outlay has to include offsets.

The 10-year version would actually be revenue positive to

the tune of $270-$280 million, according to a committee source, though that is

"accounting money and not real money," said another source.

That 10-year version now goes to the House, which already

has a Senate-passed version of the same bill with the five-year renewal.

The House and Senate Thursday (March 25) also passed a

30-day extension on the satellite license, which means they have that much more

time to decide between the two bills.

The license had been scheduled to expire Dec. 31,

2009-the end of the previous five-year period-after a reauthorization bill

failed to pass. But a stop-gap extension of the license was passed, in a

package of other extensions, to Feb. 28, then again to March 28 when no

agreement could be reached--reportedly due to the revenue-neutrality issue, and

now to April 30 as the House figures out which of the two bills to pass.

According to Senate Commerce Committee sources, the April 30

extension passed on the understanding that the Senate would also pass the

10-year version of the bill and let the House take a crack at it when it

returns from spring break.

According to committee source, "nobody loves the idea

of the 10-year reauthorization" given the pace of change in the industry.

The bill also contains studies of whether the license should be phased

out and whether there should be modifications to other elements of local

TV station signal delivery. But Congress would not necessarily have to wait

until the authorization sunsets to revisit it, the sources pointed out, and 10

years should take care of the revenue neutrality issues that appeared to be

holding up the five-year renewal in the House.

Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chairman of the Senate

Judiciary, which shares jurisdiction over the issue with Commerce, agreed that

10 years was not his first choice, and signaled he wouldn't mind the House

passing the five-year extension that the Senate has already approved.

"Today, the Senate passed the Satellite Television

Extension and Localism Act of 2010 (STELA), which is a full, 10-year

reauthorization. Since the inception of the distant signal license, the

license has been reauthorized for five year periods, giving all stakeholders an

opportunity to revisit it and Congress the opportunity to improve it," he

said. "Reauthorizing the law for 10 years is not my preferred course of

action. In fact, the Senate previously passed a five-year version of STELA that

makes significant improvements to current law, as part of H.R. 4213, which is

currently pending in the House of Representatives.

"The version of STELA passed by unanimous consent in

the Senate today contains all of the improvements from the five-year version.

Nonetheless, it is my view that enacting a five-year extension is preferable,

given the rate at which technology is altering the marketplace. I urge the

House of Representatives to enact STELA as swiftly as possible once Congress

returns from Easter recess, and I look forward to working with them to

accomplish that goal."