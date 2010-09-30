Senate Passes CALM Act, But House Re-Vote Needed

The CALM Act, which regularizes the volume of

cable and broadcast commercials, passed the Senate Wednesday.

It had already passed in the House, but there were

some changes that require a re-vote in the House before it becomes law. That

won't be until November, since the House adjourned Wednesday night so legislators

could try to get re-elected.

The CALM (Commercial Advertisement Loudness

Mitigation) Act

officially adopts the Advanced Television Systems Committee's recommended

practices for variations in commercial volume in relation to the programs

around them.

In other words, viewers will not have to ride gain

on the boosted volume of some commercials coming in and out of shows. The bill

directs the FCC to regulate commercial volume per the ATSC

recommendations adopted last November. It gives cable operators and

broadcasters a year from the law's adoption to comply.

The Senate version has a few slight tweaks. One

clarifies that the standards will be an FCC "mandate," not simply an

incorporation of the ATSC guidelines. Another extends that mandate to any

"successor" standard approved by ATSC. Any change in a bill requires

a re-vote in the other chamber.

A third change deals with the language of a waiver

(up to two years beyond the effective date) for small cable operators or

stations for whom adopting the regime, and the equipment necessary to

regularize the volume, would be a financial hardship.

The waiver language in both the House and Senate

versions is the same, but the Senate bill makes reference to it higher in the

bill as a parenthetical caveat in the language establishing the mandate, saying

that mandate is "subject to any waivers the commission may grant."

The Senate version was introduced by Sen. Sheldon

Whitehouse (D-R.I.), but the key driver of the bill was House sponsor Anna

Eshoo (D-Calif.).

"I'm thrilled that today we're just one step

away from sending this commonsense consumer bill to the President for his

signature," Eshoo said. "I'm grateful to Senators Whitehouse and

Rockefeller for shepherding the CALM Act through the Senate and I look forward,

both as a sponsor of the bill and as a consumer, to finally passing it into

law."

Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.)

was a strong backer and co-sponsor of the bill, as was Sen. Charles Schumer

(D-N.Y.). ""It's about time we turned down the volume on loud commercials

that try to startle TV watchers into paying attention, said Schumer. "This

is a simple step that will keep ads at the same decibel level as the programs

they are interrupting."