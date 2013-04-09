Senate Panel Probes Rural Broadband

Senate Communications Subcommittee members probed rural

communications issues, specifically the efficacy of government broadband

subsidy policies, on Tuesday at its inaugural hearing of the new Congress.

New Subcommittee chair Mark Pryor (D-Ark.) pointed out it

was the first of a series of hearings on the communications marketplace,

signaling that he expects it to be an active subcommittee.

The witnesses, representing smaller and midsized cable and

telecom companies -- wired and wireless -- all agreed that getting broadband to

rural areas was an important government goal that requires subsidizing private

companies where the cost model is not there, but they disagreed on how well

government policies for handing out those subsidies were serving that goal.

They called on the Senators, who appeared to share many of

those concerns, to flex their oversight muscle.

Among the concerns raised:

Patricia Jo Boyers, president of BOYCOM Cablevision and

American Cable Association board member, said it was imperative that the

government not subsidize her competition, a point seconded by Sen. Kelly Ayotte

of New Hampshire.

Asked how the FCC might better monitor that, Boyers said she

wasn't sure, but that one answer might be the way she has to justify broadband

loans with invoices and other evidence at certain points throughout the

process.

Boyers said that the keys to the FCC's dispensing of

hundreds of millions in rural broadband subsidies from the Universal Service

Fund's Connect America Fund (CAF), were not overbuilding, only subsidizing

service that meets the 4 Mbps/1 Mbps benchmark for high-speed broadband, and making

sure that cable operators were on equal footing when the FCC launces the

reverse auction through which it will dispense the next round of CAF funds.

John Strode, VP of broadband, cable and phone provider

Ritter Communications, told the Senators he thought the FCC's USF broadband

funding regime was working reasonably well, but took issue with the FCC's cap

on spending at the 90 percentile of fund recipients. He said that cap should

trigger further FCC investigation that would allow a company to justify why its

cost to reach rural, high-cost areas exceeded that cap.

Strode also had some complaints about the NTIA/FCC national

broadband map used to identify unserved and underserved areas. He said that

some areas that show up unserved are because there are no people there to

serve. Though he said the map fairly accurately represented his company, he was

worried that it was overestimating service others were delivering.

Steven Davis, executive VP of CenturyLink, continued to push

the FCC to raise its $775 per sub subsidy, saying that underestimated the cost

and helped lead to the result that only $115 million of the $300 million

available in the first tranche of CAF funding was applied for.

CenturyLink applied for only a portion of the money for

which it was eligible, and major incumbent telcos AT&T and Verizon did not

take any.

Davis argued that changing the benchmark would allow the FCC

to release more of that $300 million ASAP. "Timely FCC action could

significantly narrow the rural digital divide, and faster broadband speeds and

greater availability of broadband services will give rural consumers access to

new educational opportunities, cloud computing services, healthcare applications,

IP television and streaming video," he said.

U.S. Cellular chair Leroy Carlson Jr. talked a lot about the

upcoming incentive auctions, as well as a previous auction of wireless

spectrum.

He said more spectrum is the raw material of the wireless

business, and smaller companies like his must be able to compete for spectrum

against the larger companies. He argued for dividing the auctioned spectrum

into smaller geographic areas so that smaller companies would not be bidding

against the larger, as would be the case if spectrum was tied to larger urban

markets.

He said it was key for the FCC to establish interoperability

as a condition of the upcoming 600 MHz incentive auction of broadcast spectrum.

He pointed out that because the FCC did not set an interoperability condition

on the 700 MHz broadcast spectrum it reclaimed and re-auctioned as part of the

2009 DTV transition, many of the more popular handsets did not work on his

network.

He said the Senate needed to pay "urgent

attention" to those issues so they could be addressed before the FCC comes

out with its auction rules later this year.

Sen. Mark Begich (D-Alaska) was sympathetic.

Saying he didn't want the committee to have to come back two years after the

600 MHz auction and be talking about the same interoperability problem, he

advised the committee to "dog this issue."