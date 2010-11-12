Senate Judiciary Slates Piracy BillMarkup

The Senate Judiciary Committee could vote an online piracy bill out of committee next week.

The

committee has scheduled a markup Nov. 18 on S. 3804, Combating Online

Infringement and Counterfeits Act, which is sponsored by Committee

Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) among many others, including

Republicans like Orrin Hatch of Utah and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

It is

possible the committee could get caught up in a number of nomination

also scheduled for a vote at the meeting, but online protection is an

important subject for the chairman. A separate piracy

bill, S. 3728, the Innovative Design Protection and Piracy Protection

Act, is also scheduled for mark-up.

The bill would give the Justice Department more power to shut down Web sites that illegally stream or sell TV shows and movies.

After the

bill was introduced, there was almost immediate pushback from fair use

groups concerned the bill could throttle services like YouTube before

they ever got started. The bill is backed by Hollywood

studios, though they would make it tougher still, as well as a variety

of unions including AFTRA, DGA, IATSE and SAG.

The bill as

introduced would give Justice more power to pull the plug on U.S. sites

it found to be offering "infringing content" by suspending the domain

name of the offender. For sites based outside

the U.S., Justice would be able to serve an infringement court order on

ISPs and ad network providers requiring them to stop doing business

with the website, by, among other things, "blocking online access to the

rogue site or not processing the website's

purchases."

It would

also include protections against overreach and has since been modified

somewhat after complaints about "blacklists" of sites and overbroad

secondary liability.