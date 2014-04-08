Senate Judiciary Sets Comcast/TWC Witnesses

The Senate Judiciary Committee has set the witness list for the April 9 hearing on the proposed Comcast/Time Warner Cable merger.

In addition to Comcast executive VP David Cohen, who already confirmed his participation, the witnesses are Arthur Minson, Jr., executive VP and CFO, Time Warner Cable; Gene Kimmelman, president, Public Knowledge; James Bosworth, chairman Back9Network; Richard Sherwin, CEO, Spot On Networks; and Christopher Yoo; University of Pennsylvania Law, Philadelphia.

Comcast Tuesday officially filed the merger proposal with the FCC, including its public interest statement outlining all the pro-consumer benefits it argues accrue from the combo.