Senate Judiciary Passes Satellite TV Modernization Act

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the Satellite TV

Modernization Act out of committee Sept. 24 with the additional provision

instructing the Copyright Office to produce a study on phasing out the

compulsory copyright license for satellite distant network TV stations signals.

The bill, like the version that passed the House Judiciary

Committee, would allow for the importation of distant signals into so-called

short markets that lack one of the network affiliates or a sufficiently strong

signal from a nearby affiliate. It also makes technical corrections to reflect

the advent of digital TV.

But left for another day was the issue of allowing satellite

operators to deliver the games of local sports teams to viewers in so-called

orphan markets, wherein viewers from Wisconsin,

for example, receive Minnesota TV stations because the market crosses state

lines.

National Cable & Telecommunications Association

President Kyle McSlarrow praised the passage, saying in a statement, "We

applaud the leadership of Chairman Leahy and Ranking Member Sessions and their

effort to gain committee approval of the Satellite Television Modernization

Act. We strongly support the bill's effort to promote continuity and to include

important language that resolves the so-called â€˜phantom signal' issue. We

greatly appreciate the Committee's support of the resolution which is fair to

both copyright owners and distributors, and look forward to working with the

Senate and House to enact the Satellite Television Modernization Act into law

this year."

The addition of the phase-out study amendment was introduced

by Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.). Leahy

had signaled when the bill was introduced that hewould revisit the issue of phasing out the license. The Copyright Office

has already recommended doing so.

Left for more debate and possible reintroduction on the

floor was an amendment, introduced by Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.), that would

have allowed Wisconsin viewers in out-of-state

DMAs to view Green Bay Packers games. The amendment would have allowed satellite

companies to import local news and weather--and Packers games--while blacking

out syndicated programming and protecting network non-duplication.

While withdrawing the amendment, Feingold urged the

satellite companies and broadcasters to work out an agreement themselves to

resolve the issue before the bill went to the floor. Ditto Sen. Tom Coburn

(R-Okla.), who had a similar amendment that he also did not introduce, adding

that his staffers had assured him an agreement between stations and satellite carriers

would be worked out before the bill hit the floor. But he added: "I have

every intent to solve it if they don't."

Feingold took a shot at DirecTV during the hearing, though

not by name. He said he understood one of the satellite companies opposed his

amendment because it would mean Packers fans would get to watch the games for

free instead of having to pay hundreds of dollars for the out-of-market Sunday

Ticket package. "I find it outrageous that a business would seek to block my amendment or take advantage of our die-hard--and I do mean die-hard fans."

Opposing the Feingold amendment were Minnesota Democratic

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken, though Franken said he would be willing

to take another look if it resurfaced on the floor, but hoped it would be

resolved before then.

Franken pointed out that the carve-out could hurt local Minnesota businesses.

That would include some of his home-state broadcasters.

Klobuchar pointed out that trying to deal with the issue in

committee would delay a bill that is must-pass, a point Leahy made at the

outset of the hearing. He said that some viewers' TV sets could go dark if the license

were allowed to sunset, which it does at the end of the year if Congress does

not reauthorize it.

Leahy also said that he didn't want to work out all of the

different parochial fixes in committee. He said one thing that should be on the

table for consideration was a suggestion by Coburn that the final bill contain

a two-year or three-year trigger, meaning that if private deals were not worked

out within that time, the local carriage carve-out would kick in.

Coburn said that he has been told that all these local

carriage issues can be worked out by the players, but he said that the reason

they weren't getting done so far is there was no deadline. He said the trigger

would "drive the players to come together to get the problem solved."

Leahy pointed out that the cable and content industries were

able to come to terms on fixing the so-called phantom signals issue, which is

where cable operators had been paying a fee for subscribers who weren't getting

the content. He praised that effort and said that, if past was prologue, these

issues could get worked out as well.