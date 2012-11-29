Senate Judiciary Passes Electronic Privacy Update

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed an update of the

Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) on Thursday, according to the

American Civil Liberties Union, which called it "an important gain for

privacy."

The legislation, introduced by Senator Patrick Leahy

(D-Vt.), updates the ECPA, passed 25 years ago, to require law enforcement to

get a search warrant to access emails, social network posts and other info

stored in the cloud.

"We are very happy that the committee voted that all

electronic content like emails, photos and other communications held by

companies like Google and Facebook should be protected with a search

warrant," said ACLU legislative counsel Chris Calabrese. "We believe law

enforcement should use the same standard to search your inbox that they do to

search your home."