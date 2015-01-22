Trending

Senate Judiciary Names Leadership

The Senate Judiciary Committee, which shares jurisdiction with Commerce on some communications related matters, has made its subcommittee assignments and named their leadership.

Mike Lee (R-Utah), will be chairman of the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights, and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) will be ranking member.

Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will chair the Subcommittee on Oversight, Agency Action, Federal Rights and Federal Courts and Christopher Coons (D-Del.) as ranking member.

Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) will chair the Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, with Al Franken (D-Minn.) ranking member.

Oversight is expected to be an active subcommittee under Cruz and privacy is a hot button issue, with the President having promised executive actions to protect information online.