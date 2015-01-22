Senate Judiciary Names Leadership

The Senate Judiciary Committee, which shares jurisdiction with Commerce on some communications related matters, has made its subcommittee assignments and named their leadership.

Mike Lee (R-Utah), will be chairman of the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights, and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) will be ranking member.

Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will chair the Subcommittee on Oversight, Agency Action, Federal Rights and Federal Courts and Christopher Coons (D-Del.) as ranking member.

Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) will chair the Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, with Al Franken (D-Minn.) ranking member.

Oversight is expected to be an active subcommittee under Cruz and privacy is a hot button issue, with the President having promised executive actions to protect information online.