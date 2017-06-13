Senate Judiciary Committee Schedules IP Coordinator Nomination Hearing

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a June 15 nomination hearing for Vishal Amin for intellectual property enforcement coordinator in the executive office of the President.

Amin is currently senior counsel on the House Judiciary Committee under chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.). Amin would replace Daniel Marti as coordinator. The president signaled his intention to nominate Amin back in April.

Amin is also former associate director for domestic policy in the George W. Bush White House and was a special assistant at commerce.

The White House IP czar post, which coordinates enforcement of intellectual property laws by various government agencies, was created by the Pro-IP Act.

The office is charged by Congress with protecting intellectual property and the rights of citizens, as well as with putting out three-year plans on how to do that, which are submitted to the House and Senate Judiciary and Appropriations Committees.

