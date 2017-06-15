Senate Judiciary Approves Vishal Amin as New IP Coordinator

The Senate Judiciary Committee has unanimously approved the nomination of Vishal Amin as the next intellectual property enforcement coordinator, a move celebrated by NCTA: The Internet & Television Association.

"Vishal brings significant expertise to this role, and will be a strong leader in promoting and protecting the intellectual property created in America. We hope the entire Senate moves swiftly to confirm his appointment," the association said.

A voice vote on Amin's nomination was held Thursday. Now it must go to the full Senate, which is expected to approve him as well.

Amin is currently senior counsel on the House Judiciary Committee under chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.). Amin would replace Daniel Marti as coordinator. The President signaled his intention to nominate Amin back in April.

Amin is also former associate director for domestic policy in the George W. Bush White House and was a special assistant at commerce.

The White House IP czar post, which coordinates enforcement of intellectual property laws by various government agencies, was created by the Pro-IP Act.

The office is charged by Congress with protecting intellectual property and the rights of citizens, as well as with putting out three-year plans on how to do that, which are submitted to the House and Senate Judiciary and Appropriations Committees.