Senate Judiciary Approves Electronic Privacy Bill Update

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday favorably

reported out a bill that amends the Electronic Communications Privacy Act to

put stricter controls on government access to emails and other stored

communications.

The Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) Amendments

Act of 2013, cosponsored by Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Sen.

Mike Lee (R-Utah), would require a probable cause search warrant to access emails,

IMs and social Web interactions stored by third parties.

It would also require a warrant for stored content older

than 180 days, which is currently not the case, and gives the government 10

days to disclose to individuals when their communications has been secured from

a third party via warrant.

The committee reported out a similar bill in the last

Congress, but it failed to pass.

The bill's progress drew kudos from various industry

players.

"Updating ECPA has been a top priority of TechAmerica and we

are very encouraged with the overwhelming support the legislation received in

the Committee," said that group in a statement. "We commend chairman

Leahy for making ECPA reform a top priority and making sure that the

information Americans store in the cloud receives the same level of protection

as the information stored in the physical world."

"This is a long overdue step toward bringing our online

privacy laws closer to both our existing 4th amendment protections and our

reasonable expectations for privacy," said CCIA president Ed Black in a

statement. "CCIA is grateful to chairman Leahy, Senator Lee and other

supporters for their work to ensure that our emails, instant messages and

social networking communications have robust 4th Amendment-level protections.

We hope that Congressional leaders will be able to resist weakening amendments.

The House is also considering ECPA changes. The House

Judiciary Committee Thursday held a hearing on privacy issues surrounding

government surveillance and the role of geolocation information in criminal

investigations.

In a statement on the Senate bill, Sen.

Judiciary Committee ranking member Charles Grassley pointed to that hearing,

said it was unfortunate that the Senate had not had a similar hearing and said

that should geolocation become part of a house ECPA reform bill, the Senate

Judiciary Committee should have a similar hearing before its bill was debated

on the Senate floor.