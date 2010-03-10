Senate Holds Hearing on Supreme Court's Citizen's United Ruling

Saying the Supreme Court's decision "turns the idea of

government of, by and for the people on its head," Senate Judiciary Committee

Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) held a hearing Wednesday (March 10) on the

Supreme Court's decision last September in the Citizen's United case to allow

direct funding of TV and radio campaign ads by corporations and unions.

While legislative fixes are being considered, the hearing

was not on any specific bill, but an effort by Leahy and company to get a

handle on "how the court came to its conclusion and the impact this case

will have on our democracy."

With a tellingly-placed question mark, the title of the

hearing gave a clear indication of where the Democratic majority stood on that

decision: "We the People? Corporate Spending in American Elections after

Citizens United."

Witness Jeffrey Rosen, a law professor at Georgetown University,

left no doubt where he stood on the issue. He called it an activist decision

that disregards history, tradition and precedent. He said that the decision is

the latest in a string of pro-business outcomes from the court. He said that

while the court only takes about 2% of cases it has taken 26% of appeals backed

by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and decided 75% in the chamber's favor.

He also said that Chief Justice John Roberts had professed

his desire for narrow, preferably unanimous opinions, but that the 5-4 decision

in Citizen's United was anything but. "The broad rhetoric in Citizens

United about the rights of corporations, combined with the apparent willingness

of the 5-4 conservative majority on the Roberts Court to invalidate federal

regulations that have broad bipartisan support, could lead to future

confrontations between the Supreme Court and Congress on matters of economic fairness

that citizens care intensely about."

By contrast, Bradley Smith, law professor and chairman of

the Center for Competitive Politics, told the senators he thought the Supreme

Court got it absolutely right in the Citizen's United decision.

Smith pointed to the government's oral argument in the case.

"it was the position of the U.S. government that it could prevent a

non-profit group such as Citizens United-and thus presumptively a for-profit

corporation such as Tri-Star, or Cinemark Theatres-from producing or

distributing a political documentary, such as Fahrenheit 9/11 or All the

President's Men. That, he said, was obviously wrong, as was the government

lawyer's suggestion that the publishing of a book could be banned under the

same campaign finance rules.

Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) agreed that a broad decision

had been in order after the government made its reading of the law clear.

Sessions said Congress already knew the prohibition on direct corporate funding

was pushing the edge of the First Amendment, and that the case implicated the

big issue the court addressed--restrictions on political speech.

Smith called the case an easy one to decide, saying

there was no justification for the hysteria over the decision or the rushby Congress to "fix" the court's holding.

"Fortunately," he said, "a majority of

Americans still support the Court's fundamental holding-that the First

Amendment doesn't just protect the individual pamphleteer; it protects all

individuals and associations from government censorship and restriction of

political speech."

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) took issue with the study

submitted by Smith showing that a majority (51%) of respondents approved of the

decision.

Franken said he had gotten 220 e-mails, over 200 of which

opposed it. Reprising the sort of tough grilling he gave to the principals in

the Comcast/NBCU joint venture, Franken hammered Smith on several points,

drawing testy responses from Smith and the observation that he thought Franken

was grandstanding.

He said the case took on a different tenor after the

suggestion by the government lawyers that books could be banned.

Doug Kendall, president of the Constitutional Accountability

Center, said that wasn't

what the government was saying.

Kendall, whose progressive

group had supported Roberts, said Roberts had not stuck with his pledges to

avoid judicial activism or give due deference to congressional decisions.

"This ruling flies in the face of so many things that he said he would be.

It does throw many of those hopes to the wind," he said.

Citizen's United is a veteran Bush-backing, Clinton-bashing

group that petitioned the court after a three-judge district-court panel in

January 2008 refused to grant an injunction against campaign finance-law requirements

that it must put disclaimers on the ads and disclose their funding. The group

is challenging campaign finance-reform laws that put disclosure and disclaimer

requirements on so-called electioneering communications.

The High Court actually upheld those disclosure

requirements, but took the opportunity to strike down the ban on union and

corporate contributions as an unconstitutional restriction on political speech.

The president said in his State of the Union Speech that he

would make undoing the decision a priority, and Democratic Rep. Chris Van

Hollen (Md.)

and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said they would do "everything possible to

make sure this decision does not stand."