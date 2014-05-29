Senate To Hold IP Transition Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee will hold a hearing June 5 on the transition to all-IP networks and the impact on public safety and network reliability.

"The Subcommittee will examine the public safety implications of the ongoing evolution of the nation’s communications networks, including how best to preserve consumer access to those networks and vital life-saving information both during and after emergency situations." Among the issues are how interconnection regulations translate to IP, and how to protect services geared to traditional circuit-switched nets.

The FCC later in the month plans a public update on the transition and its plan for IP transition trials to gauge the impact on, among other things, public safety and reliability.

"Next month’s open Commission meeting will be highlighted by an update on our efforts to facilitate the transition from the circuit-switched networks of Alexander Graham Bell to a world with fiber, cable and wireless Internet Protocol (IP) networks," FCC chairman Tom Wheeler blogged last week.