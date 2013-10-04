Senate To Hold Hearing On Shutdown

Whenever the government boots back up, Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D- W.Va.) wants to gauge the damage done to the economy.



The Commerce Committee Friday announced it would hold a hearing Oct. 11 on "The Impacts of the Government Shutdown on Our Economic Security." There have been various estimates from the floor of the House and Senate on how much it will cost, from $300 million per day to somewhere in the billions.



The hearing time has not yet been scheduled.