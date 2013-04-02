Senate to Hear From Telecoms on Rural Communications

The Senate Communications Subcommittee has

announced the witness list for an April 9 hearing on rural communications and

the "challenges facing companies serving rural consumers" and the

list include smaller cable operators and telecom providers intimately familiar

with the issue.

Among

those challenges, according to cable operators are not being overbuilt by

government broadband stimulus money, and continuing to get subsidies as the FCC

migrates the Universal Service Fund from phone to broadband.

Scheduled

to testify are Steven Davis from CenturyLink, John Strode of Ritter

Communications, Patricia Jo Boyers of BOYCOM Cablevision Inc., and Leroy

Carlson Jr. of Telephone & Data Systems.

Just

last week, the American Cable Association, whose membership includes smaller

cable ops, asked the FCC not to define access to high-speed broadband at speeds

so high that it will allow their members to be overbuilt with money from the

second round of Connect America funds, the new USF broadband subsidies,

reiterating to the FCC in a filing that "areas where cable provides

broadband must not be deemed unserved and targets of government

subsidies."

The

FCC has asked whether 6 Mbps upstream/1.5 Mbps downstream should be the de

facto definition of available high-speed broadband. ACA says no because that

would "put at risk" cable ops offering 4/1 mbps service but less than

6/1.5.