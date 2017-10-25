Senate to Hear From Google, Twitter, Facebook

The Senate Intelligence Committee says it will hear from Facebook, Twitter and Google Nov. 1.

The committee has scheduled a hearing on that date, the latest in a series of hearings related to Russian interference in the U.S. elections, which included ads on those social media platforms.

The committee wants to hear what those companies are doing to mitigate potential interference in the 2018 election.

Scheduled to testify are Colin Stretch, VP and general counsel at Facebook; Kent Walker, SVP and general counsel at Google; and Sean Edgett, general counsel at Twitter.