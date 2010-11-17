Senate Gets Retrans Earful Before Hearing

While the Senate Communications Subcommittee was

preparing to hear from executives at Cablevision, Time Warner Cable, News

Corp., Univision and Ovation about the retransmission consent process in a

hearing Wednesday afternoon, plenty of others were weighing in beforehand with

their own informal testimony.

In a letter to Subcommittee Chairman John

Kerry (D-Mass.), American Cable Association President Matt Polka said he shared

Kerry's view that the regulatory regime is broken and does not protect

consumers. Kerry has introduced legislation to reform the system and give the

FCC more power to intervene if necessary. "All available evidence suggests

the current regulatory structure results in significantly higher retransmission

consent fees, generating higher costs for consumers and hindering our efforts

to deploy broadband and other programming options," said Polka.

ACA is pushing a petition to the FCC to

reform the system along similar lines to Kerry's bill, and gave the senator a

shout-out for his support for FCC action on the petition.

Free Press said it was glad the subcommittee was

looking to prevent "blackouts" during future retrans fights.

"The fact is, when companies disagree over carriage fees and pull

channels, it is consumers who are caught in the middle, while they fight over

our money," said Free Press political advisor Joel Kelsey, who

put in a plug for transparency and a la carte. "Programmers should get

fair market value for their programming, but it's impossible to know what the

market will bear when all the prices are secret. We need to ensure the process

of negotiating carriage fees is transparent, and that the revenue generated

through these fees by reaching into subscribers' pockets is providing some

benefit," he said. "Ultimately, consumers should know what they are

paying for each channel, and should have the option to choose to pay for only

the channels they want."

Not represented at the hearing was the Organization

for the Promotion and Advancement of Small Telecommunications Companies

(OPASTCO), but that did not stop them from calling on the subcommittee and

the FCC to reform retrans, saying it was important for boosting broadband

adoption.

That hits right in the FCC's sweet spot given the

importance of its National Broadband Plan.

"Retransmission consent reform is equally vital to

both enhancing consumer choice in the video market, and to encouraging

broadband adoption," OPASTCO President John Rose said in a statement in

advance of the hearing.

He said that rural carriers that can deliver

video--like TV station signals--alongside their broadband offerings have 24%

higher subscription rates than those offering stand-alone broadband.

Rose praised the congressional inquiry into

retrans, but told the FCC not to wait around. "While Congress continues to

examine this issue, we call upon the Federal Communications Commission to use

its statutory authority to reform the current rules without further delay,"

he said.

The FCC itself has recognized the value of TV

service in driving broadband adoption, though it has been focusing not on the

value of TV stations but of TV sets. The commission is currently consideringwhether and how to create a universal gateway device--one ring to unite them

all, as it were--that can bring together traditional multichannel video

with broadcast TV and broadband services through the TV, given that while only

about 75%-80% of homes have computers, more like 99% have a TV set.

Also weighing in from the sidelines is ivi

TV, the over-the-top video provider that is streaming station signals without

having negotiated retrans payments (broadcasters, including Fox, arebattling the company in court).

"Consumers should not be used as pawns any longer in big media's chess

game over control of the public airwaves. Instead of fewer options and higher

fees," said ivi TV CEO Todd Weaver in a statement, "[T]hey should

have more control over their own entertainment options, which is possible with

innovations like ivi TV."

Ivi pitched Cablevision on the idea of paying

for ivi subscriptions ($4.99 per month) for its cable subs during

the retrans impasse so viewers could access Fox content.

Cablevision said at the time it was unaware of the pitch.

An ivi TV spokesman said the company got a

320% boost in subscriptions in the New York market anyway. Fox stations were

off Cablevision systems in New York and Philadelphia.

Weaver also put in a plug for a la carte. "A

subscriber should be able to opt-in or opt-out of paying for individual

channels," he said. "Doing so would allow any per channel price be

made transparent, and give consumer choice..."

Fox briefly blocked Cablevision subs' access to its content online

via Hulu and Fox Web sites, but reinstated it since not

all Cablevision broadband subs are also video subscribers, according to a

source.