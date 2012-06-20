Senate Farm Bill Amended to Address RUS Broadband Loan/Grant Issues

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) Tuesday successfully spearheaded an

effort to amend the Senate Farm Bill, which he says will improve the Rural

Utility Service broadband loan/grant program. Cable operators appear to agree.

According to Warner's office, the amendment "provides

meaningful broadband access for unserved rural communities, improves government

accountability [requires more build-out info from recipients], and enhances

broadband mapping," the last by requiring RUS loan and grant recipients to

provide build-out data for the map so RUS will have more specific data on which

to base handing out the subsidies.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association,

which has concerns about how RUS hands out that money, particularly whether it

is used to subsidize overbuilding existing service, saw it as a definite

improvement.

"The amendment establishes new provisions that will

improve program transparency and better target funding to projects that will

extend broadband service to unserved areas," said NCTA in a statement.

"Given the scarcity of federal dollars, it is critical that government use

its resources efficiently by limiting subsidized overbuilds and focusing its efforts

on extending access to the roughly 18 million Americans currently without

broadband."

Over in the House, Republicans took aim at RUS and NTIAbroadband funding programs during their vetting of the Farm Bill.