Senate Eyes Transportation Tech

The Internet of moving things continues to get increasing attention inside and outside the Beltway.

Deb. Fischer (R-Neb.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee's Surface Transportation Subcommittee, has called a hearing for July 7 on new tech and transportation technologies. Among the witnesses will be Paul Misenor, VP of global public policy for Amazon.

Cable operators have been pushing the FCC to free up more Wi-Fi spectrum in the 5 GHz band where vehicle-to-vehicle communications already reside. Elsewhere the FCC has been involved in discussions with the Hill about positive train

control technologies, which might have prevented the deadly Amtrak derailment outside of Philadelphia earlier this year.

"I am pleased to join Chairwoman Fischer to hold this hearing and discuss ways innovative technologies can help the federal government strengthen the safety and efficiency of our transportation network," said Subcommittee ranking member Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who is also a member of the Communications Subcommittee.