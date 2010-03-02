Senate Eyeing March 11 For Comcast/NBCU Hearing
The Senate Commerce Committee is working on March 11 as its
date for a hearing on the Comcast/NBCU joint venture, according to a number of
sources, including on the committee, who spoke on background.
Expected to reprise their long-running roles as star
witnesses will be Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts and NBCU President Jeffrey
Zucker. No word on which deal critics will be asked to weigh in.
The deal has already been vetted in the House and Senate
Judiciary Committees and the House Energy & Commerce Committee's
Communications Subcommittee.
