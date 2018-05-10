Senate Drills Down on Cambridge Analytica Scandal

The Senate Judiciary Committee will drill down some more on social network privacy protection issues.

It has scheduled a hearing, "Cambridge Analytica and the Future of Data Privacy," for May 16.

Cambridge's ears are already burning given how much it was invoked, and not in a nice way, during hearings last month with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

It was that company's data mining revelations that brought Zuckerberg to D.C. to face a gauntlet of unhappy legislators from both parties.

No word on whether execs from the company will be testifying, but the misuse of data that its web site says "drives all we do," has apparently driven it out of business. The company, which aggregated online info to help target political and other advertising, announced earlier this week that it was closing up shop and is filing for bankruptcy.

It has offices in New York, Washington and London.