Senate Democrats Call for Rosenworcel Confirmation

Sens. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee; Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) made a point during the FCC oversight hearing in the committee Thursday of calling on the Republican majority to hold a Senate confirmation vote on the renomination of Jessica Rosenworcel.

Markey called for a vote ASAP. "We can bring the Rosenworcel vote up this afternoon by unanimous consent on the Senate floor. I ask that we do that."

Unanimous consent is a way to fast-track a noncontroversial vote. Rosenworcel was overwhelmingly confirmed by the same committee for renomination.

All of the senators pointed out that Democrats had agreed to confirm Michael O'Rielly on the assurance that Rosenworcel would get a renomination vote as well, but they had reneged, or at least yet to deliver, on that agreement.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler also said the commission needed the benefit of Rosenworcel's continued service.

Republicans have been looking for some sign from Wheeler of when he was leaving the commission. Wheeler did not exactly provide a timetable but did say it could be his last oversight hearing before the committee.