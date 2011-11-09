Senate to Debate Net Neutrality Resolution

The Senate plans to start its day Wednesday with consideration of Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison's (R-Tx.) joint resolution to block implementation of the FCC's network neutrality rules.

It will allow for about four hours of debate, evenly divided between both sides.

That will come after about an hour of morning speeches, including on the network neutrality issue.

As reported by B&C, a vote is expected this week on the resolution, which has more than 40 supporters but is still a long shot for passage. It has already passed the House.

The FCC rules are scheduled to go into effect Nov. 20.