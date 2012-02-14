Senate Cybersecurity Bill Introduced

Saying it reflects input from companies and

telecommunications trade associations among many others -- The National Cable

& Telecommunications Association had no comment one way or the other -- a

number of senators led by Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller

(D-W. Va.) have introduced new cybersecurity

legislation.

Saying

"essential life services were at stake, Rockefeller and company introduced

the Cyber-security Act of 2012 (S. 2105),

which they were quick to point out bore no relation to antipiracy legislation

shot down in the last Congress. "The Senators stressed that the

Cyber-security Act of 2012 in no way resembles the Stop Online Piracy Act or

the Protect Intellectual Property Act, which involved the piracy of copyrighted

information on the internet," said Rockefeller's office in announcing the

bill.

"I

can't think of a more urgent issue facing this country," Rockefeller said in

announcing the bill. "Hackers are stealing information from Fortune 500

companies, breaking into the networks of our government and security agencies

and toying with the networks that power our economy. The new frontier in the

war against terrorists is being fought online and this bill will level the

playing field. "

Sen.

Joe Lieberman of (I-Conn.) one of the bill's co-sponsors, took to the Senate

floor to give a shout out to the bill, and the support of Sen. Harry Reid

(D-Nev.), who he said helped pull the bill together.

Lieberman

pointed to the $300 million the President's budget puts toward Cyber-security

efforts as a sign of the administration's commitment. He said the U.S. was being bled by cyber

thieves, while enemies were probing our cyber-defenses for weakness; defenses

he said were "blinking red." He warned of the potential of a

9/11-like cyber attack and called for passage before such an event happened.

Lieberman

says the bill does not have a "kill switch" that allows the President in an

emergency to take over the Internet and that nothing in the bill touches on the

Stop Online Piracy Act. He said there were still piracy concerns that needed to

be addressed.

According

to a summary, the bill would include requiring that:

1)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) assess the risks/vulnerabilities of

critical infrastructure -- which would obviously include broadband networks run

by cable and telephone companies -- to determine which of those should have to

meet a set of security standards. Cable ops and others would have the right

to appeal a designation;

2)

DHS work with those owners/operators to develop "risk-based" network

performance requirements based ideally on current industry practices, which if

sufficient would require no new requirements;

3)

Owners of a "covered system" -- again, that would likely include

cable operators -- determine how best to meet whatever requirements were

needed, then prove it was meeting them, either through self-certification or an

outside assessment;

4)

Current industry regulators keep doing what they are doing in terms of

overseeing the relevant sector;

5)

Information be shared between/among the private sector and the federal

government about threats, best practices, and best fixes, "while maintaining

civil liberties and privacy;"

6)

DHS consolidate cybersecurity programs into a new National Center for Cybersecurity and

Communications;

7)

The government reform the Federal Information Security Management Act.

NCTA

has supported more coordination with government about cybersecurity attacks and

threats, and backed a House bill introduced in November 2011, the CyberIntelligence Sharing and Protection Act of 2011,

that would increase info sharing while immunizing the private sector from

criminal or civil liability for using cybersecurity systems, sharing

information, or not acting on information obtained or shared. It even hosted a

coming out party for the bill at NCTA headquarters.

In

fact, NCTA has long argued for strong industry-government partnerships and the

ability for businesses to respond to online threats. The latter was one of the

cable industry's arguments in the network neutrality debate for the need for

flexible network management.