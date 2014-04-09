Senate Confirms Terrell McSweeny to FTC

The Senate has finally voted to confirm Terrell McSweeny to the last open seat on the Federal Trade Commission.

The commission has been in a 2-2 political tie, with McSweeny representing the third Democratic vote.

McSweeny, along with FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Michael O'Rielly, had been among the nominations that ran into delays last year as Congress focused on the budget and the government shut-down interrupted voting schedules -— and in the case of Wheeler (and O'Rielly by association) -- Sen. Ted Cruz's concerns.

McSweeny is filling the unexpired term of former chairman Jon Leibowitz, who exited in March.

She has been a domestic policy adviser to Vice President Joe Biden and a former attorney with the Justice Department and at O'Melveny & Myers.

"We are delighted that the Senate has confirmed Terrell McSweeny to serve as an FTC Commissioner," said FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez. "Terrell is a dedicated public servant, and we look forward to working with her on the many important issues facing the Commission."

"We congratulate Terrell McSweeny on her confirmation to serve on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)," said the National Cable & Telecommunications Association in a statement. "With a tenure in government service at the Senate, White House and Department of Justice, she brings significant policy experience and knowledge that will serve her well as commissioner. Now that the FTC is complete with all five members, we look forward to working with Ms. McSweeny in her new position and with the rest of the commission."