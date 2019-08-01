Senate Confirms New Trump Administration CTO

The Senate has unanimously confirmed Michael Kratsios to be Donald Trump's associate director of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), according to Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees tech policy issues. That also means he is the country's new Chief Technology Officer.

He was approved by unanimous consent, which is a fast-track vote that only works so long as no senator objects.

The President nominated Kratsios as CTO back in March. Upon confirmation, he was then designated CTO.

It isn't be a big jump. Kratsios is currently the deputy CTO as well as deputy assistant to the President for technology policy at the White House, a post he has held since President Trump took office.

Kratsios has been involved in the Administration's initiatives to expand broadband, particularly in rural areas, and to free up more spectrum for 5G.

Before joining the White House, Kratsios was principal at Thiel Capital, investing in and advising tech companies.