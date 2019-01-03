Senate Confirms New OSTP Head

Dr. Kelvin Droegemeier has been confirmed as the new director of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

“The Senate has confirmed a highly respected scientist and academic to help further our nation’s economic competitiveness and national security,” said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, which recommended his confirmation on Sept. 5. “I’m looking forward to working with Dr. Droegemeier and expect his leadership will benefit the scientific community and our nation," said Thune.

The confirmation was by voice vote, so essentially unanimous.

OSTP has been charged, along with other agencies, to help develop a national spectrum strategy.

The President said back in October that OSTP "shall submit a report to the President on emerging technologies and their expected impact on non-Federal spectrum demand" and "a report to the President on recommendations for research and development priorities that advance spectrum access and efficiency."

A meteorologist, Droegemeier has been VP for research, Regents' Professor of Meteorology, Weathernews Chair Emeritus, and Roger and Sherry Teigen Presidential Professor at the University of Oklahoma, Norman.

He is also a member of the board of the National Science Foundation.