Senate Confirms FCC Commissioner O'Rielly to Full Term

FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly was confirmed by the Senate Tuesday for a full five-year term on the commission. He had been filling out the unexpired term of Rob McDowell, which ended June 30, though commissioners are allowed to continue serving for what can be an extended period before being officially confirmed to a new term.

The President re-nominated him in October.

O’Rielly has been a commissioner since November 2013. Before that he was policy advisor in the Office of the Senate Republican Whip.

"NAB congratulates Commissioner O'Rielly on his confirmation to a full five-year FCC term. We deeply appreciate his commitment to public service, his grasp of difficult public policy issues, and his acknowledgement of the enduring value of broadcast localism," said National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith.

