Senate Confirms Clyburn to Full FCC Term

The Senate Tuesday approved the renomination of FCC commissioner

Mignon Clyburn, this time for a full five-year term retroactive to July 1,

2012, when her current term expired.





She had been serving out the term of commissioner Jonathan

Adelstein, who exited to join the Department of Agriculture.





The renomination had been held up after the death of

Commerce Committee member Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) forced the committee to

postpone a vote. Had the nomination not been voted before Thursday's seating of

a new Congress, Clyburn would have had to have a new hearing in the Commerce

Committee.





"I am so pleased that the Senate has approved Commissioner

Clyburn's renomination to the FCC," said FCC chairman Julius Genachowski

in a statement. "Commissioner Clyburn is an excellent and dedicated public

servant and has been a strong advocate in seeking to extend the benefits of

broadband to all Americans. I look forward to continuing to work closely with

Commissioner Clyburn and congratulate her on her new term."





FCC senior Republican Robert McDowell added his praise for

her return.





"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my colleague,

Mignon Clyburn, on her confirmation by the U.S. Senate for another term.

While serving as a Commissioner, Mignon has proven to be a passionate advocate

for her priorities. At the same time, she has been willing to work towards

bipartisan consensus on several important issues, such as finding compromise on

our comprehensive reforms of universal service. It has been a privilege working

with her and I am delighted that her confirmation will give the American people

five more years of her exemplary public service."





Also confirmed Tuesday was new Republican Federal Trade

Commissioner Joshua Wright for a seven-year term.