Senate Confirms Clyburn to Full FCC Term
The Senate Tuesday approved the renomination of FCC commissioner
Mignon Clyburn, this time for a full five-year term retroactive to July 1,
2012, when her current term expired.
She had been serving out the term of commissioner Jonathan
Adelstein, who exited to join the Department of Agriculture.
The renomination had been held up after the death of
Commerce Committee member Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii) forced the committee to
postpone a vote. Had the nomination not been voted before Thursday's seating of
a new Congress, Clyburn would have had to have a new hearing in the Commerce
Committee.
"I am so pleased that the Senate has approved Commissioner
Clyburn's renomination to the FCC," said FCC chairman Julius Genachowski
in a statement. "Commissioner Clyburn is an excellent and dedicated public
servant and has been a strong advocate in seeking to extend the benefits of
broadband to all Americans. I look forward to continuing to work closely with
Commissioner Clyburn and congratulate her on her new term."
FCC senior Republican Robert McDowell added his praise for
her return.
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my colleague,
Mignon Clyburn, on her confirmation by the U.S. Senate for another term.
While serving as a Commissioner, Mignon has proven to be a passionate advocate
for her priorities. At the same time, she has been willing to work towards
bipartisan consensus on several important issues, such as finding compromise on
our comprehensive reforms of universal service. It has been a privilege working
with her and I am delighted that her confirmation will give the American people
five more years of her exemplary public service."
Also confirmed Tuesday was new Republican Federal Trade
Commissioner Joshua Wright for a seven-year term.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.