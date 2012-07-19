Senate Compromise Cybersecurity Bill Offered Up

Senate

sponsors of a cybersecurity bill -- three Democrats, one Republican and an

independent -- have introduced a compromise version they concede is weaker than

their original bill, but say they need to get something passed. The days are

dwindling until Congress exits to get itself re-elected.

The

bill would establish a multiagency National Cybersecurity Council to assess

critical infrastructure, but would allow private industry to develop and

recommend voluntary cybersecurity practices and standards for approval by the

council. Originally the Department of Homeland Security would have been charged

with enforcing the standards, which did not sit well with some industry players

and Republicans.

The

standards and practices would be part or a voluntary program, but those who did

not volunteer would not get the benefits of liability protection -- something

Cable ISPs definitely want -- expedited security clearances and priority help

with cybersecurity problems.

The

bill's sponsors are Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller IV, (D-W.Va.),

Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Joe Lieberman

(ID-Conn.), Susan Collins, R-Maine, Select Intelligence Committee Chairman

Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and Federal Financial Management Subcommittee

Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.).

They

concede the bill is not as "strong," but they say legislation is

urgently needed and so have offered up what they say is "a good faith

effort to secure enough votes to address the immediate threat of attack from

foreign nations, "hacktivists," criminals, and terrorists against the nation's

most critical cyber systems.

Other

highlights of the bill, according to the Senate Commerce Committee:

Creates

no new regulators and provides no new authority for an agency to adopt

standards that are not otherwise authorized by law. Current industry

regulators would continue to oversee their industry sectors.

Permits information-sharing among the private sector and the federal government

to share threats, incidents, best practices, and fixes, while preserving the

civil liberties and privacy of users.

Requires designated critical infrastructure -- those systems which if attacked

could cause catastrophic consequences -- to report significant cyber incidents.

Requires the government to improve the security of federal civilian cyber

networks through reform of the Federal Information Security Management Act.

"

What

the bill does not do, the committee takes pains to point out, is affect

copyrighted information, and so "in no way resembles the Stop Online

Piracy Act or the Protect Intellectual Property Act. Any suggestion of a return

of legislation related to SOPA/PIPA gets an immediate rise out of Silicon

Valley, as witness the creation this week of the InternetDefense League.