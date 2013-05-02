Senate Communications Subcommittee Firming Up May 14 Video Hearing
It looks like the Senate Communications Subcommittee's
hearing on the state of video, whichB&C reported was tentatively
scheduled for May 14, has gotten a little less tentative.
The Senate Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee
has scheduled its planned video oversight hearing for May 14 at 10:30 a.m.-12
p.m., according to a source.
National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith
and NCTA president Michael Powell are both expected to testify.
It is one of a series of "state of"
hearings announcedearlier by Sen. Mark Pryor (D-Ark.) new chair of what is expected to be an
active subcommittee.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.