Senate Communications Subcommittee Firming Up May 14 Video Hearing

It looks like the Senate Communications Subcommittee's

hearing on the state of video, whichB&C reported was tentatively

scheduled for May 14, has gotten a little less tentative.

The Senate Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee

has scheduled its planned video oversight hearing for May 14 at 10:30 a.m.-12

p.m., according to a source.

National Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith

and NCTA president Michael Powell are both expected to testify.

It is one of a series of "state of"

hearings announcedearlier by Sen. Mark Pryor (D-Ark.) new chair of what is expected to be an

active subcommittee.