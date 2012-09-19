Senate Committee Backs Multistakeholder Net Governance Model

The Democrat-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee has passed

a resolution in support of a multistakeholder modal of Internet governance.

The full Senate it expected to follow suit.

The Republican-controlled House last month approved a

similar resolution, one of the few things Republicans and Democrats can agree

on these days. The White House and the FCC are also solidly for a continued

multistakeholder model.

The resolution does not have the force of law, but instead

indicates the Senate's support of that model.

Both Republicans and Democrats are concerned that at an

upcoming treaty conference in Dubai in December -- the World Conference on

International Telecommunications -- some of the 193 members, led by Russia and

China, will attempt to extend ITU's oversight of international phone traffic to

Internet traffic, as are cable and phone companies, who back the resolutions.

"I applaud the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for

strongly reaffirming America's support for Internet freedom and the

multi-stakeholder model of Internet governance by passing this

resolution," said FCC chairman Julius Genachowski in a statement. "The proposals by some countries to

restrict the free flow of information online would threaten one of the most

powerful engines for global economic growth and the spread of democracy in

human history. I fully support today's vote, which makes clear that the World

Conference on International Telecommunications must embrace the success of the

last two decades of liberalization in telecom regulation as well as the

existing multi-stakeholder model in order to ensure continued investment and

growth of the Internet around the globe."

"We applaud the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's

passage of this important resolution to keep the global Internet free from

government control and to preserve and advance the successful multi-stakeholder

model that governs the Internet today," said National Cable and

Telecommunications Association president Michael Powell. "This resolution sends a strong message

that the flow of information free from government control is vital to

democracy, commerce, education and much more across the globe."

"We are pleased to see action on this important

resolution, and applaud Chairman John Kerry and Ranking Member Richard Lugar

for scheduling today's markup," said US Telecom president Walter

McCormick.