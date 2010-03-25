Senate Committee Approves Technical Resource Enhancement Act

The Senate Commerce

Committee Wednesday approved a bill

March 24 that would allow the FCC's commissioners to get more face time with

electrical and computer engineers.

The FCC Commissioners'

Technical Resource Enhancement Act (S. 2881), makes a slight tweak to the

Communications Act by expressly permitting each of the five FCC commissioners

to "appoint an electrical engineer or computer scientist to provide the

commissioner technical consultation when appropriate and to interface with the

Office of Engineering and Technology, Commission Bureaus, and other technical

staff of the Commission for additional technical input and resources, provided

that such engineer or scientist holds an undergraduate or graduate degree from

an institution of higher education in their respective field of expertise.'

Currently the commissioners

are allowed five staffers, including assistants, advisors and a chief of staff,

but those advisory posts are already taken up by mostly attorneys helping with

the policy issues related to wireless and wireline oversight, various media

issues and serving as a chief of staff.

The FCC has acknowledged

that it is going to need more engineering help as it rolls out its broadband

plan and deals with network latency and management issues, among many others.