Senate Commerce Voting on Wheeler Nomination

The Senate Commerce Committee will vote on the nomination of

Tom Wheeler for FCC chair at its executive session on Tuesday.

He is expected to be approved, but a full Senate vote still

awaits the White House's selection of a Republican nominee to fill the seat of

former Republican commissioner Robert McDowell.

That vote is part of a lengthy agenda for the session that

includes votes on a total of nine nominations (including five to the board of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and markups of the Cybersecurity

Act of 2013, which the National Cable and Telecommunications Association

supports, and the Violent Content Research Act of 2013, which broadcasters

support.

The cybersecurity bill essentially backstops the president's

order directing the National Institute of Standards and Technology to oversee a

voluntary cybersecurity framework and provides for more cybersecurity education

and research.

The

violence research bill would require the National Academy of Sciences to direct

the Federal Trade Commission, Federal Communications Commission and Department

of Health and Human Service to study the impact of violent video games and

violent video programming on children and figure out if there is a causal

connection between either and real-world violence.