Senate Commerce to Vet Cybersecurity Effort

There is more Hill activity on the cybersecurity front.

Senate Commerce Committee chairman Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.) and ranking member John Thune (R-S.D.) will hold a July 25 hearing on "The Partnership Between NIST and the Private Sector: Improving Cybersecurity."

The president's cybersecurity executive order instructed the National Institute of Standards and Technology to coordinate with DHS and stakeholders on voluntary cybersecurity best practices standards. It issued a draft earlier this month and must produce a final document by October.

The hearing will look at both the public-private partnership those standards require and proposals to improve cybersecurity R&D, training and awareness.

The House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity earlier this week held a hearing on the president's executive order and the cybersecurity framework.