Senate Commerce Slates Privacy Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee will hold another online

privacy hearing, this one scheduled for June 28.

According to Committee Chair Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), this

hearing, a follow-up to one on May 9, will look closely at how the online

advertising industry plans to honor its pledge to not track online info of Web

browsers who elect that option using a self-regulatory website icon or browser

option.

The White House has urged self-regulation, but has also

backed legislation that would give the Federal Trade Commission more power over

industry players who do not play along with the do-not-track pledge.

"In our prior hearing on consumer privacy, both the Obama

Administration and the FTC commended recent industry efforts to provide

consumers with more privacy protections," said Rockefeller. "However,

their reports also stated that industry can do more and that federal

legislation is necessary.