Senate Commerce Slates Online Privacy Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a hearing March

16 on consumer privacy online, which is a big issue with committee

Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.).

Rockefeller's office said that the hearing would "kick

off "the new Congress" deliberations on the issue.

The hearing will look at "commercial practices that

involve collecting, maintaining, using, and disseminating large amounts of

consumer information, some of it potentially very sensitive and private in

nature."

The Federal Trade Commission and the Commerce Department

have both released tentative reports calling for stronger online privacy

protections. Meanwhile, industry players are working on self-regulatory efforts

to give online surfers more control over their information.

It will be the second in what is billed as a series of

hearings on the issue. No word on witnesses.