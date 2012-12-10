Senate Commerce Slates Dec. 18 Vote on Clyburn Nomination

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled Dec. 18 for a

markup hearing and vote on the renomination of Mignon Clyburn to the FCC and

Joshua Wright as the new Republican commissioner of the Federal Trade

Commission.

Both had their nominationhearings last week.

She joined the FCC in 2009, filling the unexpired term of

Democrat Jonathan Adelstein, who left to head the Rural Utilities Service

(RUS).

She is expected to be confirmed, as is Wright.