Senate Commerce Sets Emergency Net Witness List

The Senate

Commerce Committee has set the witness list for its Feb. 16 hearing on

building an interoperable network for first responders.



They will

include Rep. Peter King, chairman of the Committee on Homeland

Security, who has introduced his own bill to create a first responder

network;

New York Police commissioner Raymond Kelly; Delaware Governor Jack

Markell; North Las Vegas Fire Chief Al Gillespie; and Joe Hanna,

president of Directions Inc.

Senate

Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) last year

introduced his own bill that would create the network, allocate the

spectrum for it and pay for it through auctions, including the

incentive auction of reclaimed broadcast spectrum.

The

Obama administration backs that approach and has made it part of

its national wireless initiative to get 4G wireless broadband to 98% of

the country.



The FCC

recommended auctioning the spectrum to a private company who would

share it with first responders, but has since signaled that it is OK

with whatever gets the network built and funded, since that is the

first priority.

King's bill, which has several Democratic co-sponsors, would also call for allocating the spectrum rather than auctioning it.