Senate Commerce Schedules Rosenworcel Vote

The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a Dec. 9 vote on the reappointment of Democrat Jessica Rosenworcel to a new term on the FCC.

Roseworcel had a nomination hearing in the committee Oct. 28, where she fielded a host of questions.

The senators were generally cordial but pressed her on issue after issue, for which the commissioner had answers at the ready. In fact, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) explicitly praised Rosenworcel's preparation for the hearing and her ability to provide facts and figures, on everything from connected cars to broadband in schools—without notes.

The committee is Rosenworcel's old stomping grounds. She was a top aide to former Commerce chairman Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.). She is expected to be approved easily and then will need a vote in the full Senate, which is also expected to happen without incident.