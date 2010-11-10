Senate Commerce Schedules Retrans Hearing

As expected, the Senate Commerce Committee's

Communications Subcommittee has officially announced it will hold a hearing on

retransmission consent Nov. 17.

Dubbed "Television Viewers, Retransmission

Consent, and the Public Interest," the hearing will be at 2:30 p.m. in the

Russell Senate Office Building.

The committee has not released a witness list, but

representatives from Fox and Cablevision are expected to be invited, as well as

from independent producers and possibly from the FCC.

Charles Segars, head of independent channelOvation, is expected to testify,

according to a source close to the executive.

The subcommittee is headed by John Kerry (D-Mass.), who proposed retranslegislation in the wake of the Fox/Cablevision retrans impasse.