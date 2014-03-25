Senate Commerce Schedules April 1 STELA Hearing
The Senate Commerce Committee has scheduled a Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act reauthorization hearing for April 1.
That follows a planned hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee March 26 on the bill, and the House Communications Subcommittee's approval of a draft bill March 25.
The committee has sought out input on whether or not that bill should include a number of proposed video market reforms, including of retrans and cable rates.
The STELA bill has to pass by the end of the year or it sunsets.
