Senate Commerce Passes FCC Consolidated Reports Bill

The Senate Commerce Committee Thursday approved S. 253, Federal Communications Commission Consolidated Reporting Act of 2015, which now heads to the Senate floor for a vote.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) is the Senate version of a House bill that passed that body 411 to zip earlier this week.

The bill consolidates eight separate FCC reports to Congress, including the FCC's Sec. 706 report, into a single report on the state of the communications marketplace. It also gets rid of some outdated reports, including one on competition to the telegraph.

“I’m proud to see my colleagues on the Senate Commerce Committee move this bipartisan legislation through committee and on its way to the Senate floor," said Heller in a statement. "Having a centralized and consolidated FCC report delivered to members of relevant committees every Congress is an efficient use of time and resources. The report provides key information on competition in voice, video, and data delivery. It also stops outdated reports from being produced.”