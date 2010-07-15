Senate Commerce OK's Telecom Disability Update Bill

The

Senate Commerce Committee Thursday approved by voice vote S. 3304, the Equal

Access to the 21st Century Communications Act.





The

bill takes a number of steps to update the Telecommunications Act disability

access provisions to reflect the rise of broadband. According to Committee

Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) it will "expand the availability of

hearing aid-compatible phones; develop ways to provide equal access to 911

communications emergency services; and expand and update requirements regarding

closed captioning and video descriptions."





That

includes reinstating the FCC's video description rules, which were tossed by a

court in 1992, and applying closed captioning rules to online video as

well as TV.





A

House version of the bill has passed the Communications Subcommittee, but a

full House Energy & Commerce Committee markup has not been held, though a

source said the goal was to do so before the August recess. Committee Chairman

Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) has said he would like to get it done by the end of

this month to coincide with the July 26 20th anniversary of the Americans with

Disabilities Act.





The

cable and consumer electronics industries, which support the disability access

goals of the bill, continue to work with committees in both Houses about the

specifics of the bills, including deadlines for meeting video description and

online closed captioning requirements and how devices like smartphones and

other mobile video products can be made more accessible without discouraging

innovation or investment in those products.





The

Consumer Electronics Association has warned that a bill with onerous

technological mandates or too broad a definition of disability would be

unworkable.





Sen.

John Kerry (D-Mass.), one of the bill's co-sponsors, said the bill reflected

changes to make it more palatable to industry stakeholders, and pointed to

letters of support from telcos that he had entered into the record.





Among

the language he said would make the bill "less burdensome" included

the FCC taking into account "the nature" of a device and service. It

also allows for exemptions where industry can show that the mandate would be

"economically burdensome or are technically infeasible."





Kerry

referenced the hours of negotiation on the bill and said he thought it should

be able to be passed in short order. He said it was unacceptable that a blinded

veteran could not fully access TV descriptions, including for emergency

information. "That is remedied in this legislation," he said.





Sen.

John Ensign (R-Nev.) said there was still work to be done on the bill, but said

changes made to the original bill, including an amendment he introduced, would

go a long way toward giving manufacturers and service providers the

flexibility to continue to innovate.





The

National Cable & Telecommunications Association praised the spirit of the

bill, and Ensign's efforts.





"Today's

action by Chairman Rockefeller and members of the Senate Commerce Committee

significantly advances our shared goal of improving the accessibility of

communications services and equipment in the 21st Century," said NCTA

President Kyle McSlarrow. "We commend S. 3304's principal sponsors,

Senators Pryor, Kerry and Dorgan, for the substantial improvements and clarifications

made to the bill. We also applaud Senator Ensign for his efforts in

helping to promote consensus around identifiable and achievable goals. We

will continue to work constructively with the Senate and House committees and

the entire Congress as this important legislation moves forward."





"This

month marks the twentieth anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities

Act," said Verizon SVP Peter Davidson. "What better time for

Congress to update the act and improve access to new communications technologies. The

Senate Commerce Committee's action on the Twenty-First Century Communications

Act is very good news. We thank Senators Mark Pryor and John Kerry for

their leadership and willingness to work with all stakeholders."





"We

appreciate the efforts of the bill sponsors and Senator[s] Ensign and Cantwell

to improve the bill by addressing a number of industry

concerns," said the Consumer Electronics Association in a

statement. "During the mark up, committee members noted that more work

needs to be done to address outstanding concerns prior to full Senate

consideration. We support the goal of ensuring that all Americans can reap

the benefits of new and emerging technologies. We look forward to working

with the Committee to provide hearing- and visually impaired Americans access

to technology without imposing government-mandated design standards that chill

innovation."



