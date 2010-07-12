Senate Commerce To Mark Up Accessibility Bill

The

Senate Commerce Committee Thursday will mark up S. 3304, the Equal Access To

21st Century Communications Act.

That

is the Senate version of the bill that would update the Telecommunications

Act's provisions on accessibility of telecommunications services to the

disabled in light of the rise of broadband.

The

House Communications Subcommittee has already marked up its version of the bill

(H.R. 3101), and House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman

(D-Calif.) has said he would like to see a bill passed before the end of the

month to coincide with the 20th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities

Act.

The House

bill may also be marked up in full committee this week, according to a

source.

The bills

would restore the FCC's video description mandate, which was thrown out by the

courts; would apply captioning requirements to online video, and come up with

standards for equipment accessibility. The bill attempts to ensure that

communications devices have function keys for the access features and that, for

example, emergency warnings are still viewable even on small screens.